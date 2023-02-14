GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.45-0.53 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.81-1.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.82 billion. GLOBALFOUNDRIES also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.45-$0.53 EPS.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GFS. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $72.86.
Shares of GFS traded up $4.48 on Tuesday, reaching $70.63. 3,548,276 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,650,562. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.31. The stock has a market cap of $37.56 billion, a PE ratio of 47.01, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.09. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a 52-week low of $36.81 and a 52-week high of $79.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.
GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.
