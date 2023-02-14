GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.45-0.53 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.81-1.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.82 billion. GLOBALFOUNDRIES also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.45-$0.53 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GFS. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $72.86.

Get GLOBALFOUNDRIES alerts:

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Stock Performance

Shares of GFS traded up $4.48 on Tuesday, reaching $70.63. 3,548,276 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,650,562. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.31. The stock has a market cap of $37.56 billion, a PE ratio of 47.01, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.09. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a 52-week low of $36.81 and a 52-week high of $79.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GLOBALFOUNDRIES

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 16.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 131.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 15,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 9,090 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GLOBALFOUNDRIES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GLOBALFOUNDRIES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.