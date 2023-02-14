Goal Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:PUCK) Short Interest Update

Goal Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:PUCK – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, a decline of 24.9% from the January 15th total of 33,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 146,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Goal Acquisitions Trading Down 0.1 %

Goal Acquisitions stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.14. 2,377 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,310. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.07 and its 200 day moving average is $9.95. Goal Acquisitions has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $10.24.

Institutional Trading of Goal Acquisitions

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PUCK. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Goal Acquisitions by 0.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 477,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goal Acquisitions by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 22,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 3,021 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goal Acquisitions by 3.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 139,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 5,261 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Goal Acquisitions by 20.6% during the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 38,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Goal Acquisitions during the third quarter worth $107,000. Institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

About Goal Acquisitions

Goal Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Bee Cave, Texas.

