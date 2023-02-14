GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Receives “Buy” Rating from Benchmark

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Benchmark in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $100.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Benchmark’s price target suggests a potential upside of 23.12% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on GDDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded GoDaddy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GoDaddy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

Shares of GDDY stock opened at $81.22 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.31, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.38. GoDaddy has a 12 month low of $64.65 and a 12 month high of $88.32.

In related news, insider Michele Lau sold 344 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total transaction of $28,985.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,209 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,241,730.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,511 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.54, for a total transaction of $118,673.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 215,539 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,928,433.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,356 shares of company stock worth $715,754. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company's stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in GoDaddy by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 211,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,699,000 after acquiring an additional 69,944 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in GoDaddy by 7.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in GoDaddy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $345,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 138,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,577,000 after acquiring an additional 4,315 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in GoDaddy by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. 97.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons in January 1997 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

