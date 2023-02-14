GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) Shares Up 0.8%

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.25 and last traded at $16.95. 48,994 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 52,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Credit Suisse Group set a $7.00 target price on GoHealth in a report on Thursday, November 24th.

GoHealth Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $372.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 2.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.82 and a 200 day moving average of $5.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at GoHealth

GoHealth ( NASDAQ:GOCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($3.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.30) by ($0.15). GoHealth had a negative net margin of 23.95% and a positive return on equity of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $133.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.23 million. On average, analysts expect that GoHealth, Inc. will post -3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp III purchased 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.39 per share, with a total value of $1,170,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 43,682,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,036,354.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other GoHealth news, major shareholder Blizzard Holdings C. L.P. Cb acquired 60,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.76 per share, for a total transaction of $893,363.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,073,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,128,092.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp III acquired 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.39 per share, with a total value of $1,170,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,682,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,036,354.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 6,280,987 shares of company stock valued at $9,769,580. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of GoHealth

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in GoHealth by 164.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,139,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,065,000 after acquiring an additional 3,195,549 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in GoHealth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,911,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in GoHealth by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,276,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,865,000 after buying an additional 509,565 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in GoHealth by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,544,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 457,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in GoHealth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $235,000.

About GoHealth

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareInternal; MedicareExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherInternal; and IFP and OtherExternal. The company operates a technology platform that leverages machine-learning algorithms of insurance behavioral data to optimize the process for helping individuals find the health insurance plan for their specific needs.

Featured Stories

