Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Shares Acquired by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) by 306.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Green Plains were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Green Plains by 37.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 127,032 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,940,000 after purchasing an additional 34,787 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,564 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 9,066 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Green Plains by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 148,266 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 46,205 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 5,697 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,978,072 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $278,410,000 after buying an additional 82,288 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Green Plains stock opened at $35.33 on Tuesday. Green Plains Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.09 and a 12-month high of $41.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.63.

Green Plains ( NASDAQ:GPRE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.46). Green Plains had a negative net margin of 3.47% and a negative return on equity of 13.88%. The company had revenue of $914.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $894.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Green Plains Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO James E. Stark bought 787 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.85 per share, with a total value of $25,065.95. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,210.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Green Plains from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Stephens lowered Green Plains from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Green Plains from $44.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Green Plains from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Green Plains in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Green Plains currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.83.

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil, the provision of grain handling, and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grain, and corn oil at ethanol plants in Indiana, Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, Tennessee, and Texas.

