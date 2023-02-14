GreenSpace Brands (CVE:JTR) Shares Down 50%

GreenSpace Brands Inc. (CVE:JTR – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 50% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01. Approximately 110,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 121,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

GreenSpace Brands Stock Down 50.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.85, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.55 million and a PE ratio of -0.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.02.

About GreenSpace Brands

GreenSpace Brands Inc develops, markets, and sells organic and natural food products to consumers in Canada and the United States. The company offers its products primarily under the brands of LOVE CHILD ORGANICS, a developer and producer of organic, natural, and nutritionally-rich food products for infants, toddlers, and children; CENTRAL ROAST, a snacking brand featuring an assortment of nuts, seeds, popcorns, and other snacks; and GO VEGGIE, a provider of dairy-free/lactose free products.

