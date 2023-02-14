Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Boosts Holdings in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its holdings in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,815 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Model N worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Model N by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,018 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Model N by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,664 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Model N by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,089 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Model N by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Model N by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,759 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Model N alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on MODN. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Model N to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Model N from $42.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Model N from $34.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Model N from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Model N from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Model N Price Performance

Shares of MODN opened at $34.53 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.88. Model N, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.95 and a 52-week high of $43.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Model N had a negative net margin of 11.65% and a negative return on equity of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $59.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.51 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Model N, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Model N

In related news, Director Timothy M. Adams sold 3,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total transaction of $142,793.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,548.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CRO Christopher Lyon sold 3,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.99, for a total transaction of $115,299.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 207,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,882,203.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Timothy M. Adams sold 3,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total value of $142,793.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $905,548.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,981 shares of company stock valued at $3,010,308. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Model N Profile

(Get Rating)

Model N, Inc engages in developing and monetizing revenue management solutions. It offers cloud revenue optimization and compliance to pharmaceutical, medical technology, semiconductor, and high-tech companies. Its products provide business processes such as pricing, quoting, contracting, regulatory compliance, rebates and incentives.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MODN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Model N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Model N and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.