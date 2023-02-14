Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Buys Shares of 4,376 The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,376 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,261 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,462 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,108 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 76.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SHW has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $283.00 to $231.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.53.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

NYSE:SHW opened at $233.08 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $241.41 and a 200-day moving average of $233.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $195.24 and a twelve month high of $285.00.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 90.04%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sherwin-Williams

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CEO John G. Morikis purchased 2,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $226.70 per share, for a total transaction of $500,326.90. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 231,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,445,684.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

