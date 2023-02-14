Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Has $601,000 Position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC cut its stake in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,089 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Globus Medical by 3,325.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 548 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Globus Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Globus Medical by 192.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 820 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Globus Medical during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Globus Medical by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 785 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. 74.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Globus Medical

In other Globus Medical news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 29,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.57, for a total transaction of $2,262,484.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Globus Medical news, SVP Kelly Huller sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $562,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 29,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.57, for a total value of $2,262,484.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Globus Medical Stock Down 1.4 %

Several brokerages have commented on GMED. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Loop Capital downgraded Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Globus Medical from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler downgraded Globus Medical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Globus Medical from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.42.

GMED stock opened at $59.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 39.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.11 and a 200-day moving average of $67.10. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.60 and a 12-month high of $81.78.

Globus Medical Profile

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

Further Reading

