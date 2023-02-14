Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Increases Stock Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,417 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,577,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $180,089,000 after buying an additional 1,945,340 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,951,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $108,189,000 after buying an additional 1,893,201 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 142.2% during the 3rd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,631,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,459,000 after buying an additional 1,544,743 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,965,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,080,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,194,000 after purchasing an additional 848,996 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDX opened at $29.58 on Tuesday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $21.52 and a 12 month high of $41.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.46 and its 200 day moving average is $27.18.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

