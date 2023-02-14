Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Makes New $378,000 Investment in Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new position in Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 26,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Aehr Test Systems as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in Aehr Test Systems by 114.2% in the second quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 48,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 25,925 shares in the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the third quarter worth about $1,091,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 4.7% during the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 137,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 6,107 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 5.2% during the second quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 60,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the first quarter worth about $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Aehr Test Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Aehr Test Systems from $31.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Aehr Test Systems in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

In related news, Director Laura Oliphant sold 1,901 shares of Aehr Test Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $51,327.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,651 shares in the company, valued at $341,577. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Laura Oliphant sold 1,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $51,327.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,651 shares in the company, valued at $341,577. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Gayn Erickson sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 553,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,591,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 317,327 shares of company stock worth $10,390,149. 11.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AEHR stock opened at $31.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.26 and a 200 day moving average of $21.38. The stock has a market cap of $882.77 million, a P/E ratio of 73.95 and a beta of 2.03. Aehr Test Systems has a twelve month low of $6.71 and a twelve month high of $37.57.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.01 million. Aehr Test Systems had a return on equity of 26.31% and a net margin of 20.23%. On average, research analysts predict that Aehr Test Systems will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aehr Test Systems engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of test and burn-in products to the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products include wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures and die carriers. The company was founded by Rhea J. Posedel on May 25, 1977 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

