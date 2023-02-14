Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Makes New Investment in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 26,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after buying an additional 5,032 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 858,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,168,000 after buying an additional 20,904 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after buying an additional 4,860 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 7,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. 96.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on AAP shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $161.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $200.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.44.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Performance

Shares of AAP stock opened at $152.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $148.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.51. The company has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.11. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.52 and a 12 month high of $231.43.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 4.30%. Sell-side analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 12.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

