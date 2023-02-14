Grin (GRIN) Market Capitalization Tops $6.12 Million

Grin (GRIN) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. One Grin coin can now be bought for about $0.0623 or 0.00000282 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Grin has a market capitalization of $6.12 million and $804,832.54 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Grin has traded down 28.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,111.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $95.25 or 0.00430799 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00015246 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00094691 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.00 or 0.00710097 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.90 or 0.00569431 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000863 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004507 BTC.

Grin Coin Profile

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The official website for Grin is grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced.Github”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

