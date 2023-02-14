Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) Hits New 52-Week High at $77.37

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $77.37 and last traded at $77.37, with a volume of 1885 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.24.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OMAB shares. Citigroup cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. UBS Group downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.33.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 36,082 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 27,166 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 151.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 49,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 29,614 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.38% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in operating and managing airports. It operates through the following segments: Metropolitan, Tourist, Regional, Border, Hotel, Industrial Park, and Other. The Metropolitan segment handles operations of the Monterrey airport.

