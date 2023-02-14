Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) Hits New 52-Week High at $77.37

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $77.37 and last traded at $77.37, with a volume of 1885 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.24.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on OMAB shares. Citigroup cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. UBS Group downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.33.
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in operating and managing airports. It operates through the following segments: Metropolitan, Tourist, Regional, Border, Hotel, Industrial Park, and Other. The Metropolitan segment handles operations of the Monterrey airport.
