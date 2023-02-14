Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (GKP) to Issue Dividend of $0.12 on March 3rd

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (LON:GKP – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, January 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share by the oil production company on Friday, March 3rd. This represents a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Trading Up 2.6 %

GKP opened at GBX 215 ($2.61) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.36. The firm has a market cap of £464.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 224.74. Gulf Keystone Petroleum has a 12 month low of GBX 188.20 ($2.28) and a 12 month high of GBX 321 ($3.90). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 199.94 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 212.83.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Company Profile

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and production of oil and gas properties in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq and the United Kingdom. The company operates Shaikan field that covers an area of 280 square kilometers, which is located north-west of Erbil. It also provides management, support, geological, geophysical, and engineering services.

