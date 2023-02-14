Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (GKP) to Issue Dividend of $0.12 on March 3rd

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (LON:GKP – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, January 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share by the oil production company on Friday, March 3rd. This represents a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Gulf Keystone Petroleum Trading Up 2.6 %
GKP opened at GBX 215 ($2.61) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.36. The firm has a market cap of £464.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 224.74. Gulf Keystone Petroleum has a 12 month low of GBX 188.20 ($2.28) and a 12 month high of GBX 321 ($3.90). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 199.94 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 212.83.
Gulf Keystone Petroleum Company Profile
