GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.30-$2.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on GXO shares. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on GXO Logistics from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on GXO Logistics from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on GXO Logistics from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $64.00.
Shares of GXO traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $53.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,076,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,541. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.07. GXO Logistics has a 1-year low of $32.10 and a 1-year high of $88.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.70.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in GXO Logistics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 26,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 137,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,831,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.
GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.
