GYEN (GYEN) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $142,000.76

GYEN (GYEN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 14th. One GYEN token can currently be bought for $0.0075 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges. GYEN has a total market cap of $40.68 million and approximately $142,000.76 worth of GYEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GYEN has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GYEN alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002318 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 28% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $95.83 or 0.00432991 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,348.28 or 0.28682092 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000174 BTC.

About GYEN

GYEN launched on February 28th, 2021. GYEN’s total supply is 5,396,921,683 tokens. GYEN’s official Twitter account is @gmotrust and its Facebook page is accessible here. GYEN’s official message board is gmotrust.medium.com/introducing-the-first-regulated-jpy-pegged-stablecoin-gyen-c3d1a80c91ee. The official website for GYEN is stablecoin.z.com.

Buying and Selling GYEN

According to CryptoCompare, “GYEN anchors its value to the price of the Japanese Yen. Redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with fiat currency to virtually eliminate volatility, while still benefiting from the advantages of cryptocurrency, such as high-speed transaction and low costs, especially for cross-border payments.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GYEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GYEN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GYEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GYEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GYEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.