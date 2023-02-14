Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Short Interest Down 24.1% in January

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,600,000 shares, a decrease of 24.1% from the January 15th total of 7,380,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,690,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Down 2.1 %

PEAK stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.94. 5,032,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,556,567. The stock has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Healthpeak Properties has a fifty-two week low of $21.41 and a fifty-two week high of $35.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.55.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $524.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.85 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 24.18% and a return on equity of 6.96%. Healthpeak Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.44%.

In other news, Director Christine Garvey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $25,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $598,295.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Healthpeak Properties

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PEAK. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after buying an additional 12,021 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 72,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after buying an additional 4,497 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 160.0% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,236,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,447,000 after purchasing an additional 760,816 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PEAK. Barclays lowered their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised Healthpeak Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Healthpeak Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded Healthpeak Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.18.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community (CCRC).

