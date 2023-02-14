Heartland Advisors Inc. Sells 512,922 Shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Heartland Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) by 63.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 300,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 512,922 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $6,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $585,000. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Associated Banc by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 135,832 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 6,618 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Associated Banc by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,574,441 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $212,335,000 after purchasing an additional 215,603 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $693,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Associated Banc by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,561 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc Stock Performance

Shares of Associated Banc stock opened at $23.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Associated Banc-Corp has a 52 week low of $17.45 and a 52 week high of $25.64.

Associated Banc Announces Dividend

Associated Banc ( NYSE:ASB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $452.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.92 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 25.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is 35.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Bank of America raised Associated Banc from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Associated Banc news, insider Tammy C. Stadler sold 10,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total value of $270,023.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,346.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Tammy C. Stadler sold 10,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total transaction of $270,023.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,346.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Williams sold 1,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total value of $44,068.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,378,945.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc Profile

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty, Community, Consumer and Business, and Risk Management and Shared Services.

