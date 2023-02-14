Hedera (HBAR) Price Up 21.7% Over Last Week

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 14th. In the last week, Hedera has traded up 21.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Hedera coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0892 or 0.00000405 BTC on major exchanges. Hedera has a total market capitalization of $2.32 billion and approximately $162.88 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00081529 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00060919 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00010047 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001146 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00024820 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002019 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003880 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Hedera Coin Profile

HBAR uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,051,470,159 coins. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 26,051,470,158.792877 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.08596363 USD and is up 2.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 125 active market(s) with $148,684,297.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

