Hermez Network (HEZ) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $404,636.16

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. In the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Hermez Network has a market capitalization of $176.11 million and approximately $404,636.16 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hermez Network token can now be purchased for approximately $4.82 or 0.00021753 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hermez Network alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00010359 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00031064 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00044355 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001991 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00019761 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004504 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000175 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.74 or 0.00219934 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002907 BTC.

About Hermez Network

Hermez Network (HEZ) is a token. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.80896473 USD and is down -0.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $339,359.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hermez Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hermez Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hermez Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hermez Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.