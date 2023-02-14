Hermez Network Price Tops $4.80 on Major Exchanges (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 14th. Hermez Network has a total market cap of $175.39 million and approximately $352,511.52 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hermez Network token can now be purchased for $4.80 or 0.00022143 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Hermez Network has traded 9.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00010498 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00031761 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00043704 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001910 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00019810 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004609 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000173 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.41 or 0.00218668 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002975 BTC.

Hermez Network Token Profile

Hermez Network (HEZ) is a token. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.80896473 USD and is down -0.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $339,359.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

