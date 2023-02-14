High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $15.00

High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$15.00 and last traded at C$14.90, with a volume of 39708 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$14.61.

High Liner Foods Stock Up 2.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$495.66 million and a PE ratio of 7.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$14.12 and a 200-day moving average price of C$13.50.

Get High Liner Foods alerts:

High Liner Foods Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. This is a boost from High Liner Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. High Liner Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About High Liner Foods

In related news, Senior Officer Timothy Rorabeck bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$13.34 per share, with a total value of C$40,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$100,080.

(Get Rating)

High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for High Liner Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Liner Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.