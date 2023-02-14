Hilton Capital Management LLC Acquires 612 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Hilton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ATR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,539,000 after buying an additional 3,125 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 122,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,429,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. 89.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on ATR. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $109.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.83.

AptarGroup Price Performance

AptarGroup Announces Dividend

Shares of ATR stock traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,810. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.23 and a 1-year high of $122.94. The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.02, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $111.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 1st. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 42.94%.

AptarGroup Profile

AptarGroup, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, sealing and active packaging solutions and services for the prescription drug, consumer health care, injectables, active packaging, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverages. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage.

