Hilton Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Hilton Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,801 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 381 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 2.0% of Hilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Hilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $15,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,007 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,731,683 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,379,610,000 after acquiring an additional 68,160 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 481,119 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $242,985,000 after purchasing an additional 5,308 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 131,490 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $66,408,000 after buying an additional 14,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on UNH. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $587.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $617.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. UBS Group lowered their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $590.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $599.39.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

UNH stock traded up $1.33 on Tuesday, reaching $496.68. The company had a trading volume of 318,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,066,457. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $445.73 and a 1 year high of $558.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $506.37 and its 200 day moving average is $520.47. The company has a market cap of $464.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.69.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.17. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 6.21%. The business had revenue of $82.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.30, for a total value of $244,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,737,532.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.