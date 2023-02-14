Hilton Capital Management LLC Purchases 51,810 Shares of ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ)

Hilton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 372,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,810 shares during the quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC owned about 0.34% of ProShares Short QQQ worth $5,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSQ. D. Scott Neal Inc. raised its holdings in ProShares Short QQQ by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 5,255,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,407,000 after acquiring an additional 319,682 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in ProShares Short QQQ by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,497,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,969,000 after acquiring an additional 907,689 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in ProShares Short QQQ by 159.4% in the 3rd quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,402,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476,000 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in ProShares Short QQQ by 4,507.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,984,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in ProShares Short QQQ by 98.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,360,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,586,000 after acquiring an additional 674,950 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Short QQQ Price Performance

NYSEARCA PSQ traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.85. The company had a trading volume of 9,111,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,317,027. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.81. ProShares Short QQQ has a twelve month low of $11.27 and a twelve month high of $15.63.

ProShares Short QQQ Profile

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

