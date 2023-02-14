Hilton Capital Management LLC Takes Position in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MTSI. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $354,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 55.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 9,357 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 2.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 648,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,827,000 after acquiring an additional 13,293 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 11.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 261,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,602,000 after acquiring an additional 26,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 97.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

MACOM Technology Solutions Trading Down 0.9 %

MTSI stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.10. The company had a trading volume of 96,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,821. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.99. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $42.85 and a one year high of $72.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.40 and a 200-day moving average of $61.40. The company has a current ratio of 9.04, a quick ratio of 7.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MACOM Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:MTSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $180.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.48 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 47.53%. Research analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Craig Hallum cut MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Benchmark cut MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Northland Securities cut MACOM Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total transaction of $1,989,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,939,652.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total transaction of $1,989,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,939,652.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.52, for a total value of $2,363,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 368,194 shares in the company, valued at $24,860,458.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 383,880 shares of company stock worth $26,075,833. Corporate insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing semiconductors and modules. The firm is involved in the provision of products for telecommunications (Telecom), industrial and defense (I&D), and data center industries. The company was founded on March 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Lowell, MA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.