ICG Enterprise Trust PLC (ICGT) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 16th

ICG Enterprise Trust PLC (LON:ICGT – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.08) per share on Friday, March 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
ICG Enterprise Trust Stock Up 0.2 %
ICGT opened at GBX 1,140 ($13.84) on Tuesday. ICG Enterprise Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 928 ($11.26) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,260 ($15.29). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,172.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,101.80. The company has a market capitalization of £780.28 million and a P/E ratio of 313.50.
ICG Enterprise Trust Company Profile
