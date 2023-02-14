ICON (ICX) Trading Down 6.7% Over Last Week

ICON (ICX) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. Over the last week, ICON has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar. ICON has a total market cap of $205.49 million and approximately $6.54 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ICON coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000977 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

ICON Profile

ICON is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 952,265,643 coins and its circulating supply is 946,958,032 coins. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official website is icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 952,265,643 with 946,940,703.7241466 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.20713309 USD and is down -1.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 98 active market(s) with $7,603,336.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

Buying and Selling ICON

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

