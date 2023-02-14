IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Stock Price Up 3.7%

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) rose 3.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.55 and last traded at $23.24. Approximately 121,600 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 178,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.41.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IGMS shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on IGM Biosciences from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price (down previously from $61.00) on shares of IGM Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on IGM Biosciences in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.90.
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.20 and a beta of -0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.68.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in IGM Biosciences by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 26,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in IGM Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $93,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in IGM Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $232,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in IGM Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $144,000. 41.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).
