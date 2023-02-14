IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) PT Raised to C$47.00 at Scotiabank

IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
IGIFF has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC boosted their target price on IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, TD Securities cut IGM Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th.
Shares of IGIFF stock opened at $31.27 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.30. IGM Financial has a twelve month low of $24.78 and a twelve month high of $36.46.
IGM Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company, which engages in the management and distribution of mutual funds and other managed asset products. It operates through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments & Other. The Wealth Management segment reflects the activities of operating companies that are principally focused on providing financial planning and related services to Canadian households, which includes the activities of IG Wealth Management and Investment Planning Counsel.
