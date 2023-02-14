Imperial Brands PLC (IMB) to Issue Dividend of GBX 49.31 on March 31st

Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 49.31 ($0.60) per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Imperial Brands’s previous dividend of $21.27. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Imperial Brands Stock Performance

LON IMB opened at GBX 2,040 ($24.76) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £19.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,233.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,055.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,004.98. Imperial Brands has a 1 year low of GBX 1,434.23 ($17.41) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,185 ($26.52).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IMB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($27.92) target price on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Imperial Brands from GBX 2,250 ($27.31) to GBX 2,325 ($28.22) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,350 ($28.53) price target on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Friday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,294.17 ($27.85).

About Imperial Brands

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut tobacco, rolling papers, cigars, and traditional oral tobacco; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, oral nicotine, and heated tobacco products.

