Insider Selling: BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) CEO Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.15, for a total transaction of $654,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 320,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,963,364.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Jean Jacques Bienaime also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 10th, Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 15,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.11, for a total transaction of $1,651,650.00.

On Tuesday, January 17th, Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.55, for a total transaction of $1,115,500.00.

On Friday, January 13th, Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total transaction of $1,122,500.00.

On Tuesday, December 13th, Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.89, for a total transaction of $106,890.00.

On Friday, December 2nd, Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,500 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.98, for a total transaction of $155,970.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BMRN traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.74. 1,193,049 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,533,685. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.73 and a 1 year high of $117.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 259.55 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 5.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $108.83 and a 200 day moving average of $96.53.

BMRN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim lifted their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 5,213 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,454 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,473 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

