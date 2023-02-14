Insider Selling: Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Insider Sells 161,000 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Feb 14th, 2023

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYDGet Rating) insider William S. Boyd sold 161,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.69, for a total value of $10,576,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,370,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $943,989,736.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Boyd Gaming Price Performance

NYSE BYD traded up $1.09 on Tuesday, reaching $67.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,184,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,027. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.83. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 12 month low of $46.10 and a 12 month high of $72.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.44.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYDGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.27. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 42.98% and a net margin of 17.98%. The company had revenue of $922.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Boyd Gaming Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.22%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 9,520.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 1,588.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Boyd Gaming in the second quarter worth about $30,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in Boyd Gaming by 100.1% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 40,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 20,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Boyd Gaming by 20,983.3% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the period. 68.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BYD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CBRE Group upgraded Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Boyd Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.73.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD)

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.