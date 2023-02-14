Insider Selling: Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Insider Sells 161,000 Shares of Stock

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) insider William S. Boyd sold 161,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.69, for a total value of $10,576,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,370,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $943,989,736.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Boyd Gaming Price Performance

NYSE BYD traded up $1.09 on Tuesday, reaching $67.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,184,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,027. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.83. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 12 month low of $46.10 and a 12 month high of $72.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.44.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.27. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 42.98% and a net margin of 17.98%. The company had revenue of $922.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Boyd Gaming Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.22%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 9,520.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 1,588.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Boyd Gaming in the second quarter worth about $30,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in Boyd Gaming by 100.1% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 40,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 20,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Boyd Gaming by 20,983.3% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the period. 68.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BYD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CBRE Group upgraded Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Boyd Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.73.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

Featured Stories

