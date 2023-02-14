Insider Selling: Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CFO Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.62, for a total value of $1,252,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,412,434.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Cloudflare Stock Up 6.7 %

Shares of NET traded up $4.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $68.38. The company had a trading volume of 12,465,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,104,331. The company has a market capitalization of $22.47 billion, a PE ratio of -106.80 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 5.35, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. Cloudflare, Inc. has a one year low of $37.37 and a one year high of $132.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.90.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NET shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Cloudflare from $80.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Cloudflare from $150.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Cloudflare from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Cloudflare from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cloudflare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.65.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NET. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Cloudflare by 4,672.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,644,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,540,000 after buying an additional 2,588,707 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cloudflare by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 15,643,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093,425 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Cloudflare by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,335,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,191 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Cloudflare by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,299,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Cloudflare by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,350,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,181,000 after purchasing an additional 755,225 shares during the last quarter. 69.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

