Insider Selling: Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CFO Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.62, for a total value of $1,252,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,412,434.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Cloudflare Stock Up 6.7 %
Shares of NET traded up $4.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $68.38. The company had a trading volume of 12,465,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,104,331. The company has a market capitalization of $22.47 billion, a PE ratio of -106.80 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 5.35, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. Cloudflare, Inc. has a one year low of $37.37 and a one year high of $132.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.90.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NET shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Cloudflare from $80.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Cloudflare from $150.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Cloudflare from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Cloudflare from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cloudflare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.65.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Cloudflare Company Profile
CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cloudflare (NET)
- LCI Industries Diversification Strategy Pays Off
- Is It Time To Buy The Dip In The Coca-Cola Company
- Ex-Dividend Date vs. Record Date: What’s the Difference?
- How Does the Consumer Price Index Affect the Stock Market?
- Are Denny’s Corporation Investors Due For A Grand Slam?
Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.