Insider Selling: Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM) Insider Sells 1,996 Shares of Stock

Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) insider De’porres Brightful sold 1,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $31,876.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 480,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,671,732.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Qualtrics International Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Qualtrics International stock traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $16.24. 1,428,646 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,763,182. The stock has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.05 and its 200 day moving average is $11.32. Qualtrics International Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.32 and a 52-week high of $31.58.

Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $389.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.99 million. Qualtrics International had a negative net margin of 72.77% and a negative return on equity of 52.13%. Equities research analysts forecast that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on XM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.31.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XM. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in Qualtrics International during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Qualtrics International by 338.6% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 4,168 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Qualtrics International in the third quarter valued at $63,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Qualtrics International by 2,000.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Qualtrics International in the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. 21.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.

