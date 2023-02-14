Insider Selling: Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) EVP Sells 536 Shares of Stock

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.99, for a total value of $97,546.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,200,931.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Trane Technologies Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of TT stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $186.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 899,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,369,417. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $120.64 and a one year high of $188.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $175.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.13. The company has a market cap of $42.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 29.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Trane Technologies Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trane Technologies

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.78%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,366,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745,741 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 56.5% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,790,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,178,000 after buying an additional 1,368,481 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 1,925.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,265,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,203,000 after buying an additional 1,202,666 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,475,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,184,000 after acquiring an additional 792,225 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 7,757.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 765,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,866,000 after acquiring an additional 755,849 shares during the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on TT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 12th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $204.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.44.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

