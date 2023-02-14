Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) CEO John T. Hall Sells 128,518 Shares

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) CEO John T. Hall sold 128,518 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total value of $4,437,726.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,006,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,872,304.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Intapp Stock Performance

Shares of INTA traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $38.09. 390,465 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,326. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.11 and its 200-day moving average is $21.60. Intapp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.52 and a 52 week high of $38.72. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -26.32 and a beta of 0.74.

Get Intapp alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intapp

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intapp by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,642,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,662,000 after buying an additional 257,584 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intapp by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 901,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,839,000 after buying an additional 75,377 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intapp by 77.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 550,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,274,000 after buying an additional 240,564 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intapp by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 301,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,521,000 after buying an additional 13,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Intapp by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 274,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,119,000 after buying an additional 15,047 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intapp Company Profile

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Intapp from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Intapp from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Intapp from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Intapp from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Intapp from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.83.

(Get Rating)

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intapp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intapp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.