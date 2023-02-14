Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Receives $34.17 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.83.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on INTA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Intapp from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Intapp from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Intapp from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Intapp from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Intapp from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Intapp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTA opened at $36.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.28 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.60. Intapp has a 1-year low of $13.52 and a 1-year high of $36.75.

Insider Activity at Intapp

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Charles E. Moran sold 1,600 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 349,785 shares in the company, valued at $10,493,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Thad Jampol sold 2,500 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total value of $58,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 520,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,264,864.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Charles E. Moran sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 349,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,493,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 213,526 shares of company stock valued at $6,504,414 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 48.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intapp by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 111,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,781,000 after buying an additional 5,171 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Intapp by 142.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intapp by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 86,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intapp by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 301,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,521,000 after purchasing an additional 13,563 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Intapp by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 6,575 shares during the period. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intapp Company Profile

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

