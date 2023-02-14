Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Receives $34.17 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.83.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Intapp from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Intapp from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Intapp from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Intapp from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Intapp from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.
Insider Transactions at Intapp
In related news, Director Charles E. Moran sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $48,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 349,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,493,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Intapp news, CFO Stephen I. Robertson sold 1,991 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $43,802.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 264,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,824,654. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles E. Moran sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 349,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,493,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 213,526 shares of company stock worth $6,504,414. 48.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intapp
Intapp Trading Up 7.8 %
Intapp stock opened at $36.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.28 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.60. Intapp has a twelve month low of $13.52 and a twelve month high of $36.75.
Intapp Company Profile
Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.
