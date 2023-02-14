Intech Investment Management LLC Has $117.29 Million Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Intech Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 455,840 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 118,956 shares during the period. Accenture comprises 0.9% of Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Intech Investment Management LLC owned 0.07% of Accenture worth $117,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bray Capital Advisors increased its stake in Accenture by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 11,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Simmons Bank boosted its position in Accenture by 0.5% during the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 7,260 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Cadence Bank raised its holdings in Accenture by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 4,999 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Accenture by 9.0% in the third quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 449 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ACN traded down $2.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $286.01. The stock had a trading volume of 449,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,017,085. The company has a market capitalization of $180.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $277.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $282.25. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $242.95 and a 12 month high of $345.30.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.17. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $15.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 11th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 40.69%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ACN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $306.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Piper Sandler downgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $268.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 12th. Cowen lifted their target price on Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Accenture from $290.00 to $279.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $324.79.

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 10,296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.93, for a total transaction of $2,892,455.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,405,306.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 10,296 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.93, for a total value of $2,892,455.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,405,306.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total value of $155,974.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 42,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,060,265.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,015 shares of company stock worth $10,884,179. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

