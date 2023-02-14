Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 67,789 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Intech Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 601,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,789 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC owned about 0.49% of Clorox worth $77,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CLX. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 3.2% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 165,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,298,000 after purchasing an additional 5,122 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Clorox by 20.2% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in shares of Clorox by 79.2% during the third quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 20,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after acquiring an additional 9,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 21.9% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 23,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after buying an additional 4,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

CLX traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $151.73. The stock had a trading volume of 165,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,333,618. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.19. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $120.50 and a 52 week high of $160.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.32. Clorox had a return on equity of 89.97% and a net margin of 6.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CLX. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Clorox from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Clorox from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Clorox from $124.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Clorox from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Clorox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.09.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

