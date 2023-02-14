Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,414 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,541 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. O Dell Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 258.1% during the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Stock Performance

INTC opened at $28.55 on Tuesday. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $52.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.46.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.49 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Evercore ISI set a $30.00 price target on Intel in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. HSBC initiated coverage on Intel in a report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.02.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.83 per share, with a total value of $250,470.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,470. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.83 per share, with a total value of $250,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $250,470. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David Zinsner acquired 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

