Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG reduced its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,180,154 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 27,647 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $221,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 70.1% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 196.1% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 82.5% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $407,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,692,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $407,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,692,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David J. Rosa sold 45,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total value of $11,280,113.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,412,704.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $245.08. The stock had a trading volume of 212,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,819,746. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $260.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $237.62. The stock has a market cap of $86.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.28. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $180.07 and a 52-week high of $308.97.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 11.27%. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $316.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.83.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.