Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH) Short Interest Update

Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 27.3% from the January 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PSCH traded down $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $139.13. 15,004 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,720. Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $125.73 and a 1-year high of $165.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $136.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.45.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF Company Profile

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Health Care Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped HealthCare Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States healthcare companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.