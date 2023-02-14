Invinity Energy Systems (LON:IES) Shares Down 0.7%

Invinity Energy Systems plc (LON:IES – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 34 ($0.41) and last traded at GBX 36 ($0.44). Approximately 112,851 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 183,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 36.25 ($0.44).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 75 ($0.91) price objective on shares of Invinity Energy Systems in a research note on Monday, January 23rd.

Get Invinity Energy Systems alerts:

Invinity Energy Systems Trading Down 0.7 %

The company has a market cap of £41.81 million and a P/E ratio of -1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 41 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 35.75.

About Invinity Energy Systems

Invinity Energy Systems plc manufactures and sells vanadium flow batteries (VFB) for energy storage solutions in the United Kingdom, Canada, the United States, Australia, and China. The company also develops electricity grids, as well as offers electric grid services. It provides batteries for energy storage for utilities and developers, commercial and industrial, and off-grid and microgrid applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invinity Energy Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invinity Energy Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.