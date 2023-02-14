IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $265.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.17% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on IQV. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of IQVIA to $249.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen started coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup cut IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on IQVIA from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.07.

IQVIA Stock Performance

NYSE:IQV opened at $232.11 on Monday. IQVIA has a fifty-two week low of $165.75 and a fifty-two week high of $254.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $216.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.65, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IQVIA

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 31.88% and a net margin of 7.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that IQVIA will post 9.79 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,244 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in IQVIA by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 167 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 1,859 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Humankind Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. 86.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IQVIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

Further Reading

