IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) Trading Up 4.6%

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Rating) shot up 4.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.80 and last traded at $6.76. 68,429 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 134,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.46.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Stock Up 6.3 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.60. The company has a market cap of $557.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a $0.167 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.91%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima

About IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. boosted its stake in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 139.7% during the fourth quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 287,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 167,330 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 140,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 13,584 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 8.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,291,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,250,000 after purchasing an additional 178,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 286.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 72,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 53,501 shares during the last quarter. 17.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones SA engages in the real estate business. It operates through the Operations Center in Argentina and Operations Center in Israel segments. The Operations Center in Argentina segment operates in the following segments: shopping malls, offices and others, sales and developments, hotels, international, and financial operations, corporate and others.

