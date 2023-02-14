IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) Trading Up 4.6%

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Rating) shot up 4.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.80 and last traded at $6.76. 68,429 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 134,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.46.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.60. The company has a market cap of $557.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a $0.167 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.91%.
IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones SA engages in the real estate business. It operates through the Operations Center in Argentina and Operations Center in Israel segments. The Operations Center in Argentina segment operates in the following segments: shopping malls, offices and others, sales and developments, hotels, international, and financial operations, corporate and others.
