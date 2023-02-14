iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDM) Trading Up 0%

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDM – Get Rating) were up 0% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.72 and last traded at $24.72. Approximately 154,600 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 247,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.71.
iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.72.
