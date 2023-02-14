iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) Shares Sold by City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd.

City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Get Rating) by 36.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,319,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,339,705 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF comprises 6.0% of City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $68,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens Business Bank bought a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the third quarter worth $346,000. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 5,158 shares during the period. Finally, All Season Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $296,000.

Get iShares MSCI Brazil ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Stock Performance

EWZ traded down $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.24. 10,922,763 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,452,752. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.23. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.22 and a fifty-two week high of $39.59.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.